Browns Urged To Make Bold Trade For WR

There has been plenty of talk about the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation, and rightfully so.

While criticism of Joe Flacco’s struggles is fair, he’s also been hampered by several key drops.

His pass-catchers are struggling to hold onto the ball.

There are a few exceptions, of course, like rookies Dylan Sampson and Harold Fannin Jr.

Other than that, drops have been a big issue.

Nevertheless, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that another struggling pass-catcher could actually flourish in Northeast Ohio and also give the Browns a helping hand.

In his latest column, he urged the Browns to trade for Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette:

“Carolina Panthers receiver Xavier Legette has slid a bit, largely because he was held out of Week 3 with a hamstring issue. Legette has also experienced a sophomore slump, which is significant because he wasn’t particularly impressive as a rookie. The Panthers used a first-round pick on the South Carolina product, but they might be talked into moving him. Bryce Young has his top target in rookie Tetairoa McMillan, and receivers like Hunter Renfrow and Brycen Tremayne have been more reliable ancillary targets than Legette. While Legette’s tape isn’t great, he’s still a physically impressive 6’3″, 227-pound pass-catcher with an intriguing amount of upside. His trade value would be buoyed by his first-round rookie contract,” Knox wrote.

From a talent and physicality upside, the Browns should certainly be all over Legette.

From a production and tape standpoint, however, there’s nothing else he could bring to the table.

He hasn’t been better than, say, Jamari Thrash, and he definitely shouldn’t get more playing time than Isaiah Bond.

The Browns should be in the mix for a wide receiver, and landing a former first-round pick at a discount is rarely a bad idea.

Still, unless they have to give up very little to get him, perhaps they could do a whole lot better by taking a look somewhere else.

Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure: The Browns’ receivers need to be better.

This offense isn’t the most efficient in the league, and they certainly cannot afford to waste opportunities just because they can’t hold onto the football.

NEXT:

Browns Rookie Named 'Biggest Surprise' After Week 3