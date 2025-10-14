Browns Urged To Make Major Organizational Change

The Cleveland Browns need to clean house.

They’ve only scored 20 or more points three times in 23 games.

A lot of that should fall on the head coach.

Then again, there’s only so much anybody can do with these players.

That’s why Tony Rizzo also wants to see the front office pack their bags.

In the latest edition of his show, the ESPN Cleveland pundit said that it was time that the Haslams brought some football people into the building.

“If I were the Haslams, I would go in a completely different direction. I would get somebody in here—football people—to run this operation, not a baseball analytics guy. We would go out and hire a new coach and a GM. It’s the right thing to do at this time,” Rizzo said.

"If I were the Haslams, I would go in a completely different direction, FOOTBALL PEOPLE to run this operation," – Rizz says it's time to see some changes and suggests Peyton Manning as the next Team President 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/6GWhA8ADGe — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 14, 2025

He even suggested bringing in Peyton Manning as the team president.

Whether Manning would even be interested in that role remains to be seen, but the other suggestions make plenty of sense.

This model clearly hasn’t worked, so it’s time to shake things up.

Kevin Stefanski has to be held accountable, and it’s hard to justify keeping him around.

Nevertheless, not even Vince Lombardi would’ve been able to win many games with this offensive line, this quarterback situation, and this wide receiver corps.

The defense is special and has the potential to be one of the best in modern football history, but the personnel on the other side of the field just isn’t good enough.

And as great as this rookie class has been, it shouldn’t be enough to make people look the other way after years of incompetence and terrible roster decisions.

NEXT:

Former Player Rips Kevin Stefanski After Loss To Steelers