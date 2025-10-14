Former Player Rips Kevin Stefanski After Loss To Steelers

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t get much going on Sunday.

They put up a grand total of 248 yards, 183 of which came in the air.

It’s crazy to think that Dillon Gabriel attempted 52 passes, and it’s even crazier to realize that he logged just 221 passing yards.

With that in mind, former NFL player John Greco put Kevin Stefanski on blast.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the former player questioned Stefanski’s decision not to keep Quinshon Judkins, his best offensive weapon, more involved.

“Huge number of pass attempts really bothered me. Your best offensive player right now is a RB. At least if you’re handing the ball off, you have your best playmaker with the ability to spring a big play,” Greco said.

— 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 14, 2025

Judkins only logged 12 carries for 36 yards.

It was his second-fewest touches, and his fewest rushing yards.

Granted, the Steelers boast a solid defense, but they rank in the middle of the pack against the run (110.6 rushing yards, No. 16 in the league).

Judkins has proven to be a special type of talent.

He’s the Browns’ most disruptive offensive player.

Also, getting him going would’ve only taken plenty of pressure off Dillon Gabriel’s shoulders.

The game was never truly out of reach; even if the Browns couldn’t move the chains, they were just a play away from potentially making it a one-score game, and with their elite defense, they could’ve had a chance.

Gabriel averaged roughly four yards per pass, and that’s not going to get the job done in this league.

And as much as some might want to blame him for that or say that he’s not a starting-caliber quarterback, that’s ultimately on the coaching staff.

The Browns will now host the struggling Miami Dolphins, and Judkins needs to be much more involved in the game plan.

