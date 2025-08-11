Browns Nation

Monday, August 11, 2025
Dan Orlovsky Says 3 Things Stood Out In Shedeur Sanders’ Debut

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns saw what Shedeur Sanders can do in a real-game situation.

It’s not about the numbers or whether he made highlight plays; it’s all about the intangibles and improvement from his days in college.

With that in mind, former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky dove into the tape and pointed out the three biggest takeaways from his preseason debut.

Talking on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Orlovsky claimed that Sanders was in control, played fast, and more importantly, didn’t panic.

Sanders has never been fazed by the bright lights and the criticism.

He knew he was going to be in the eye of the storm, and he didn’t waver.

He wasn’t going to get many opportunities to prove his worth, and while it wasn’t much more than a dress rehearsal, he most definitely aced his test.

Now, just like Orlovsky said, he may have earned the right to get some first-team reps.

At this point, not giving him that chance would just be a disservice.

The Browns don’t have that much talent in the quarterback room, and even if Joe Flacco gives them a better chance to compete in the present, he’s not the guy they need for the future.

Sanders wasn’t the most promising prospect out of college, but if someone has a chance to be that guy for the Browns, it’s definitely him.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation