Browns Urged To Sign Former Seahawks Player

The Cleveland Browns added a promising tight end this offseason.

Harold Fannin Jr. is coming off a record-breaking campaign in his final year in college, and he looks like the type of player who could outplay his draft status in no time.

However, there are never any guarantees with rookies, and even if there were, teams could always use some more help.

That’s why NFL Draft analyst Jacob Roach believes the Browns should look into acquiring tight end Noah Fant, who was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

I’d absolutely kick the tires if I was the Browns #DawgPound https://t.co/S01QCuzCul — Jacob Roach (@roachizm13) July 20, 2025

Fant was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

He was projected to be a big-time sleeper but never benefited from steady quarterback play.

He’s a big-bodied player with secure arms who’s also a good blocker, and the Browns could use some more depth at the position, even after selecting Fannin in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Bowling Green.

David Njoku has yet to sign a contract extension entering the final year of his deal, so if they don’t get anything done soon, he could be a trade target for multiple teams.

Even if that’s not the case, the Browns will most likely deploy multiple tight end sets to help with their running game.

They might not need to spend a lot to sign Fant, and he could be a solid low-risk/high-reward pickup for an organization that needs to find value on team-friendly contracts.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Reveals Key To Browns' 2025 Turnaround