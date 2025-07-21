Hanford Dixon Reveals Key To Browns’ 2025 Turnaround

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL last season by a number of different metrics, most importantly ranking last in the league by scoring 15.2 points per game.

Browns quarterbacks were also sacked 66 times, and while all of those figures are ghastly, there is another brutal aspect of this offense that will be the key to turning things around in 2025, according to team legend Hanford Dixon.

In a recent episode of The Hanford Dixon Show, Dixon said that the offense starts with the run game and that the Browns will need to lean on that unit to turn things around in 2025.

“That’s when you’re going to see this offense really start to turn,” Dixon said.

The offense STARTS with the run game. #DawgPound "That's when you're going to see this offense really start to turn." –@HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/bDnUpgDTGY — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) July 20, 2025

The passing game, being as bad as it was last season, overshadowed what was an ineffective rushing attack.

Cleveland hasn’t had a player rush for over 100 yards since 2023, which led to the front office deciding to let Nick Chubb walk in free agency following a year that saw him average just 3.3 yards per carry.

In his place are second-round rookie Quinshon Judkins and fourth-round rookie Dylan Sampson, the latter of whom might have a big role right out of the gate due to the former’s recent arrest for domestic violence.

The moves Cleveland made from a personnel standpoint would indicate that Kevin Stefanski is prepared to lean more on the running game in 2025.

After all, what better way to solve a four-man quarterback competition than by building out a strong running game?

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Key Factors That Will Decide Browns' QB Battle