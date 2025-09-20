Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, September 20, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Urged To Sign Recently Released Kicker

Browns Urged To Sign Recently Released Kicker

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Urged To Sign Recently Released Kicker
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face uncertainty at kicker heading into Week 3 after Andre Szmyt suffered a calf injury during Friday’s practice.

With no backup kicker on the roster, the Browns’ preparation for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers has taken an unexpected turn.

The timing coincides with veteran kicker Younghoe Koo becoming available after Atlanta released him on Friday.

The Falcons cut Koo after seven seasons, a decision driven by his costly Week 1 miss and Parker Romo’s flawless Week 2 performance.

Many are pushing general manager Andrew Berry to pursue Koo immediately, with analyst Jeff Lloyd calling for swift action before game day arrives.

“Andrew…let’s get this done,” Lloyd wrote.

Koo’s track record demonstrates his proven reliability.

He converted 181 of 211 field goal attempts for an 85.8% success rate while accumulating 700 points to rank third in Falcons franchise scoring history.

His 2020 Pro Bowl selection highlighted a period of consistent production that lasted through most of his Falcons career.

Cleveland’s kicking situation has created urgency throughout the organization and fanbase.

Szmyt’s brief Browns tenure shows the volatility at the position. He struggled in the season opener against Cincinnati, missing both an extra point and a field goal attempt.

The rookie bounced back with a perfect showing against Baltimore before suffering the practice injury that threatens his Week 3 availability.

After years of kicker instability, Cleveland could benefit from veteran leadership at the position.

Koo’s sudden availability presents an ideal opportunity for the Browns to address their immediate need while adding long-term reliability during a critical early-season stretch.

NEXT:  4 Browns Players Listed As Questionable For Packers Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation