Browns Urged To Sign Recently Waived Defender

The Cleveland Browns could make the most of another team’s castoff.

The Miami Dolphins have waived cornerback Cam Smith, and the Browns could use some help in the secondary.

With that in mind, analyst Jeff Lloyd took to social media to urge their general manager to make a move.

“Andrew Berry you know what to do,” Lloyd wrote on X.

Smith, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, started this season on the reserve/non-football illness list.

He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and 2022 and was a two-year starter at South Carolina.

He played in 21 games for the Dolphins, spending most of his time on special teams as a rookie, then playing 34 percent of the defensive snaps in six appearances last season.

Smith is a young player who showed plenty of upside not so long ago.

The Browns lost Martin Emerson Jr. for the season to an Achilles injury, and though Greg Newsome II has played well this year, they could use some more help alongside Denzel Ward.

Smith could be the type of low-risk/high-reward pickup that teams need at this point in the season.

In addition, coordinator Jim Schwartz is the right man to take on a reclamation project on defense.

The Browns arguably have the best defense in the NFL right now.

But even the best things can be improved, and it certainly couldn’t hurt to add a few more players in an effort to bolster the unit.

