Browns Urged To Trade For Former Tight End

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a lot of depth at tight end.

They only had David Njoku and Jordan Akins on their active roster.

And now that Njoku is out with an injury and considered week-to-week, they must dig deep into the market to address that issue.

With that in mind, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report made a case for the Browns to trade for Harrison Bryant.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a potential star in Brock Bowers, who looked sharp in his debut with six receptions for 58 yards.

Michael Mayer is also a strong option for Luke Getsy and his offense, so it would make sense for them to fetch something for Bryant, who could also benefit from a move.

Bryant is familiar with the organization, making it an even more logical trade:

“A reunion in Cleveland would actually make a ton of sense in the wake of David Njoku’s Week 1 injury,” Knox wrote

Bryant amassed 791 yards and ten touchdowns in four years with the Browns, being featured mostly as a blocker but also showing that he could make an impact as a pass-catcher.

Njoku was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, and the fact that he’s already been ruled out for next week’s game, at the very least, is far from encouraging.

The Browns had big plans for Njoku after his breakout season in 2023, but he was a casualty in a rather disastrous first game of the season.

Bryant isn’t the biggest name available, but that also makes him easy to get, and it would be in everybody’s best interest to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

