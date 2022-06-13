Browns Versus Eagles Preseason Game Added To NFL Network

The Cleveland Browns 2022 preseason has been a very public event.

That’s why no one should be surprised that even though there were no previous plans to nationally televise a Browns preseason game, those plans have changed.

Here is the schedule of the three Browns preseason games with the first one scheduled for 7 PM EDT in Jacksonville against the Jaguars on August 12.

Two home games follow on August 21 and 27 against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears at 1 PM and 7 PM EDT respectively.

All preseason games are locally televised on WEWS News 5 in the Cleveland area.

Our 3️⃣ preseason matchups are set. 🎟 » https://t.co/uckTJuHPxg 📺: '22 Schedule Release | LIVE on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/cVMP8jMI0d — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 13, 2022

The Second Preseason Game Will Now Be On NFL Network

The NFL announced on Monday that NFL Network will now broadcast the Browns’ second preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 21.

This game is the culmination of a week of team practices between the Eagles and Browns in Berea.

Coach Stefanski is a Philadelphia native so both he and GM Andrew Berry have strong Philadelphia ties.

Berry was the Eagles’ VP of Football Operations.

Philadelphia was Berry’s brief stop in 2019 between his two stints with the Browns.

The #Eagles have hired Andrew Berry as their new VP of Football Operations, per @AKinkhabwala and me. Berry was previously #Browns Vice President of Player Personnel & former Sashi Brown lieutenant. Several teams had requested him in the past, Philly is the one who gets him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2019

Browns Preseason Game Announcers Revealed Last Week

Just last week, the Browns introduced the broadcast team for the three preseason games.

.@joethomas73, @ChrisRose and @AKinkhabwala will serve as our broadcast crew for 2022 preseason games on @WEWS

🙌 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 8, 2022

Ironically, all three have ties to the NFL Network.

They are Chris Rose, who is a Cleveland native, and Browns legend, Joe Thomas who will handle the play-by-play and color analysis duties respectively.

Aditi Kinkahabwala will be the sideline reporter.

Kinkhabwala just announced her departure from the NFL Network in May after a 10-year period that involved extensive reporting and analysis of the AFC North.

After 10 years at @nflnetwork, it’s time for some new challenges. I’ve had a decade of great adventure, wonderful friendships and the opportunity to share all sorts of stories. Now, I’m on to some other dream-chasing. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/UmVNk5WbyM — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) May 3, 2022

In the past few months, she has done freelance reporting for the Browns in various capacities.

Who Will Be On Browns Roster For Preseason?

This nationally televised preseason game is about 70 days away, and the Browns may have more question marks than any of the other 31 NFL teams.

The offseason trade for Deshaun Watson was expected to establish him as the franchise’s QB1, but the scrutiny and questions arising from his 24 outstanding civil suits have overshadowed the Browns’ entire offseason.

Given this backdrop, it is difficult to predict who will be QB1 and who will be on the roster in general on August 21.

Here are the updated roster cutdown dates where the team will have 2 weeks to go from 90 to a 53 man roster #Browns pic.twitter.com/319JWhGERB — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) May 26, 2022

The preseason games also coincide with roster cuts so the Browns will already be down from 90 to 85 players by the time the Eagles come to town.

The final roster cuts occur after this game.

Teams go to 80 on August 23 and down to the final 53 on August 30.