Browns Veteran Could Be On His Way Out Of Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns might be gearing up to make a move.

Their decision to add more tight ends to the mix raised some eyebrows, and insider Tony Grossi believes the move could lead to another big one.

He believes the Browns could move on from David Njoku before the upcoming NFL trade deadline.

“It sure appears that way. Why would you stock up with two more tight ends when there are no apparent injuries in that room. It’s amazing how we’ve been all impressed with Harold Fannin, but he has just taken over as the No. 1 tight end. The numbers suggest that Fannin is now No. 1 in targets, snaps, catches and yardage. It looks to me like maybe he’s got somebody sniffing around Njoku,” Grossi said.

"It sure appears that way," – @TonyGrossi on if a David Njoku trade is on the way.

As tough as that may seem, it’s probably the right thing to do, especially after the recent addition of Benden Bates and Caden Prieskorn.

The Browns have a budding star in Fannin, who’s looking more impressive by the week, so there’s no need to keep Njoku for the long run.

Of course, it never hurts to have more than one good player at the same position, but not many teams get two tight ends heavily involved in the passing game.

More than that, Njoku is a veteran who has had some injury issues in recent years.

He’s also in the final year of his contract, and though he was reportedly on the verge of getting an extension, Fannin’s surge and the Browns’ bad season have opened the door for his departure.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot has reported that the Browns aren’t going to be sellers at the deadline, adding that they might look to add players who are under team control instead.

After the recent moves the Browns made, it does look like they’re gearing up to part with their longtime tight end.

