Insider Says Browns Could Make Big Change To Offense

The Cleveland Browns took a step back in their Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots with an unacceptable performance on offense.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw two interceptions and averaged a paltry 4.5 yards per attempt, which, combined with the fact that they ran the ball just 16 times, has made one insider wonder if a big change could be in order.

“One thing (Kevin Stefanski) could possibly do is turning the playcalling over to Tommy Rees, just to see if they can get something out of this offense. They need something else. They need a change. I’ve also advocated trading for a WR. I don’t necessarily think that’s in the cards, but I would do it,” Mary Kay Cabot said.

Gabriel again struggled to push the ball down the field, but one positive development was that he was sacked only once.

As nice as it would be for him to get the ball deep more often, Cabot makes an interesting point about the Browns trading for a wide receiver.

Gabriel would surely be attempting longer passes if his receivers were able to get open more often, particularly Jerry Jeudy, who was completely erased by Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Jeudy hasn’t been the player he was last season, and with Cedric Tillman out injured, there just hasn’t been enough production from the position.

It would be tough to make a significant upgrade before the upcoming NFL trade deadline, but any improvement would be a much-needed boost to help out their rookie quarterback and give him a fighting chance.

