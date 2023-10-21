Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Veteran Discusses The Importance Of Being Physical

Browns Veteran Discusses The Importance Of Being Physical

By

browns helmets
(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are quickly making a name for themselves as one of the toughest, most physical teams in football, both on offense and defense.

And, if any member of the Browns knows about being physical, it’s David Njoku. In addition to being one of Cleveland’s top receivers, Njoku made history several weeks ago when he played in a game just days after suffering severe burns to his face.

Njoku made his comments during a pre-game press conference on Friday in reference to the blocking game. He stated that blocking is all about physicality and simply having the desire to get it done.

His comments come in the midst of a year when, while he hasn’t put up the offensive numbers Browns fans were anticipating, Njoku has wholeheartedly embraced his role as an on-the-line and downfield blocker.

In fact, Njoku’s blocking has been so good that he even got a shout-out several weeks ago from head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski noted that Njoku is a solid blocker who has been a major contributor to some of their biggest plays of the season. His impact has been felt, not just in the passing game but also in the blocking game, where Njoku’s physicality has been a valuable asset to the offense.

With the loss of Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb and starting quarterback Deshaun Watson’s status up in the air, physicality will be Cleveland’s best friend as they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.

Indianapolis has been dealing with quarterback and running back issues of its own and is likely to mirror the same physical mindset as that of the Browns. In the end, the team that is more physical and wants it the most will likely come out on top.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Jalin Coblentz

I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is the Cleveland Browns.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

The Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns joint training camp practice on August 14, 2019 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN.

Week 7 Game Prediction: Browns At Colts

8 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Why Deshaun Watson Must Play This Sunday

10 mins ago

cleveland browns team records

Graphic Shows The Browns' Playoff Chances If They Beat The Colts

15 hours ago

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a stop during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Coach Explains How Jim Schwartz's Scheme Has Helped 1 Defender

15 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Gives An Update On Deshaun Watson

15 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a defensive play during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Makes His Thoughts Clear On 'Best In The World' Mantra

15 hours ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Coach Praises David Njoku For Important Skill

19 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan Orlovsky Praises Browns' Defensive Job Against 49ers

19 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Former Executive Praises 1 Browns Position Group

20 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Praises 'Disruptive' Browns Defender

20 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Browns Show Deshaun Watson Taking The Field Again

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Makes Clear Statement On Facing Jonathan Taylor

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Gets Honest On His Plans For This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns walks onto the field during warm ups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stephen A. Smith Makes Strong Claim On Deshaun Watson's Season

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Champion Explains How Browns Were Able To Stop 49ers

3 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mike Florio Makes Strong Claim About Browns Defense This Season

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Praises 1 Impactful Figure For The 2023 Browns

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks towards the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Directly Comments On His Status For Sunday

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Analyst Notes 1 Defensive Player's Growth This Season

3 days ago

Talanoa Hufanga #29 of the San Francisco 49ers pressures PJ Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Browns' Plans For P.J. Walker

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Stands Alone With Elite 2023 Stat

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Analyst Explains Why 49ers Game Was Meaningful For Kevin Stefanski

4 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a defensive play during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan Orlovsky Makes A Strong Statement About Browns' Defense

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear On Browns' Chances To Win Division

4 days ago

Week 7 Game Prediction: Browns At Colts

No more pages to load