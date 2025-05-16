Browns Veteran Doesn’t Mince Words About 2025 Schedule

The Cleveland Browns released their 2025 schedule along with the rest of the NFL, and it couldn’t come soon enough as their fan base is desperate to put a dismal season behind them.

While the schedule release is always a fun time for fans, veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris recently gave his brutally honest thoughts about the fact that the Browns don’t have any prime time games this season.

“It’s easier for us, but it’s bulls***. I’ll say it like this, you know, they can count us out all they want to, it’s up to us to go into the season and start whoopin’ people’s a****. I get it. Last year wasn’t the season that we expected, now this year they’re going to say we didn’t get prime time because of all the quarterback controversy. Who cares? Screw ’em,” Harris said on “Honor The Land,” via Max Loeb.

Do NFL players actually care about their team's number of Primetime Games? Browns DT @ShelbyHarris93 did NOT mince words when talking about their lack of spotlight in 2025 🤣@honortheland | @BIGPLAY | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/nyryXfsDBe — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) May 16, 2025

The New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans are the only other NFL teams without a prime time game in 2025, while the Kansas City Chiefs lead the way with seven.

With the season the Browns just had, not to mention their new four-way quarterback controversy, it’s not a surprise that the NFL wasn’t looking to put Cleveland in a prime time slot.

If it angers the locker room enough to serve as bulletin board material, as Harris seems to suggest, perhaps it is a good thing.

