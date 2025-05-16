Browns Nation

Friday, May 16, 2025
Chad Johnson Poses With Browns QB In New Photo

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

 

Chad Johnson knows the Cleveland Browns very well, having spent a decade with the rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Once a despised adversary, some Cleveland fans now have a different stance regarding the outspoken wide receiver.

Johnson recently reciprocated that feeling to a current Browns player.

He shared a photograph with Cleveland quarterback Shedeur Sanders from a recent appearance together.

Johnson, who now refers to himself as Pepe, appeared with Sanders, who was wearing his new Browns apparel.

Cleveland took Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, trading up to make him the second quarterback the Browns selected.

Sanders will compete with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for Cleveland’s starting role in 2025.

The Browns liked what they saw out of Sanders during his collegiate career, especially his ability to help multiple programs improve.

He helped Jackson State to 23 wins during his two seasons there, a vast improvement over the 13 wins the school posted during the previous three seasons.

Sanders did the same thing at Colorado, ultimately turning a one-win program into a nine-win team that was ranked in the Top 25.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

