Browns Veteran Fires Back At Doubters Ahead Of Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns face an uphill battle in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, entering Sunday’s AFC North clash as 11.5-point underdogs.

Cleveland showed resilience in their season-opening 17-16 loss to Cincinnati, demonstrating grit while exposing critical weaknesses in their running game and offensive consistency.

The narrow defeat revealed both promise and areas needing immediate improvement as they prepare for their division rival.

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward addressed the team’s underdog status ahead of the divisional showdown, expressing his feelings about the lack of respect.

“It’s definitely, definitely disrespect. But, we just gotta go in there and take care of business regardless of what people may think and who they got losing or winning the game. We gotta go in and try to beat the odds. They putting us against the odds, we gotta go in there and try to beat it,” Ward told reporters.

Cleveland must execute a balanced offensive approach to challenge Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium.

Protecting Joe Flacco remains paramount.

Flacco showed flashes in Week 1 with 290 passing yards but struggled with two costly interceptions.

Establishing a ground game will be essential for controlling possession and limiting opportunities for Lamar Jackson’s explosive offense.

Baltimore’s attack, featuring Jackson and Derrick Henry, poses significant threats after Henry’s dominant 169-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 1.

Defensively, the Browns’ front seven must generate consistent pressure while containing Henry’s rushing attack.

Cleveland displayed defensive strength in spurts last week but needs sustained execution and timely turnovers to stay competitive.

Despite the unfavorable odds, the Browns possess motivation and potential improvements that could help them cover the spread or deliver an upset.

