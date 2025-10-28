Browns Veteran Gets Harsh Review After Week 8 Loss

The Cleveland Browns took a big chance on Jerry Jeudy in 2024.

Trading for Jeudy was a low-risk/high-reward move, but giving him a big contract before he ever played for them added another layer of risk to the equation.

After arriving from the Denver Broncos, Jeudy was unimpressive with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, but he broke out once Jameis Winston took over.

That led some people to believe that maybe Jeudy could be a legitimate WR1.

Fast forward to today, and that doesn’t look to be the case.

Against the New England Patriots, Jeudy had an extremely quiet game, which is why Bleacher Report named him as one of the biggest losers of Week 8.

“Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy,” the B/R NFL Staff wrote. “Last year, Jeudy set a career high with 1,229 receiving yards, sixth-most in the league. This year? Jeudy isn’t going to come anywhere close to that number. Jeudy’s disappointing 2025 hit a new nadir Sunday against New England. He was targeted just twice and didn’t catch a pass.”

Even when heavily involved, Jeudy has failed to create any sort of separation, and he’s been one of the worst receivers in the NFL in terms of drops.

Then again, it’s not entirely on him.

The Browns’ offense as a whole has been too dependent on running back Quinshon Judkins, mostly because the passing game cannot get anything going.

Dillon Gabriel averaged just 4.5 yards per pass in the loss to the Patriots, and it’s becoming difficult to make a case for him to keep the starting job.

As for Jeudy, if he keeps this up when Shedeur Sanders is at quarterback, there won’t be much hope for a rebound going forward.

