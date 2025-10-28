Wild Stat Sums Up Dillon Gabriel’s Rough Day Vs. Patriots

The Cleveland Browns need to hit the drawing board again.

Dillon Gabriel has made four starts and two backup appearances at quarterback this season, and the returns haven’t been encouraging at all.

To put in context just how bad things have been with the rookie running the offense, analyst Grant Puskar shared a mind-boggling stat after Cleveland’s Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots.

“Myles Garrett had more sacks today (5) than QB Dillon Gabriel had yards per attempt (4.5) today,” Puskar wrote on X.

#Browns Myles Garrett had more sacks today (5) than QB Dillon Gabriel had yards per attempt (4.5) today. — Grant Puskar (@grant_puskar_) October 26, 2025

That sums it up perfectly.

Of course, it’s never wise to give up on a rookie quarterback just a handful of starts into his career.

Then again, Gabriel was only a third-round pick, and Shedeur Sanders is waiting in the wings.

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, many scouts didn’t see Gabriel as a franchise-caliber QB, more so as a backup at best.

He was thought to be mobile and accurate, yet none of those traits have been on display so far.

Also, it feels like head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t trust him enough to open up the playbook.

Gabriel’s arm strength may be lacking, and while some of his miscues can be attributed to his inexperience, there are some things you just can’t teach.

They can’t make him any taller, for example.

He might be a great teammate and a hard worker, and perhaps he will go on to have a long career as an NFL backup.

But after four starts, it looks like it’s already time for the Browns to try someone else.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Addresses Myles Garrett's Behavior On Sunday