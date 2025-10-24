Browns Veteran Has One Of The Highest Odds To Be Traded

Despite a 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins last week, the Cleveland Browns are facing tough decisions about their future for a second consecutive year.

Cleveland enters their Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots with a 2-5 record, needing to put together a long winning streak to have any chance at a postseason berth.

With those long odds stacked against them, analysts believe that the Browns will be sellers for the NFL’s midseason trade deadline.

Now, oddsmakers are listing one of the team’s veteran players as a potential target this season.

Kalshi Sports currently lists Browns tight end David Njoku with the second-highest odds of being traded before the NFL’s midseason deadline, giving him a 43 percent chance of being moved.

NFL Players most likely to be traded by the deadline, according to @Kalshi: 52% – Jakobi Meyers

43% – David Njoku

39% – Chris Olave

37% – Maxx Crosby

33% – Jaelan Phillips

32% – Trey Hendrickson

31% – Riq Woolen

30% – Russell Wilson

26% – Quinnen Williams

24% – Jermaine Johnson pic.twitter.com/LAYTqwlJAJ — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) October 24, 2025

Cleveland has depth at the tight end position in 2025 after drafting Harold Fannin Jr.

The 6-foot-4 rookie tight end has started six of the team’s seven games thus far, recording 32 receptions for 290 yards and one touchdown.

The Browns could move on from Njoku to increase their draft capital for the 2026 season while also reducing their future payroll thanks to Fannin’s team-friendly rookie pact.

Njoku trails only Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on the list of players most likely to be traded before the NFL’s midseason deadline.

Kalshi gives Meyers a 53 percent chance of being dealt, while New Orleans wideout Chris Olave, Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby, and Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips round out the top five players with the highest odds of being moved.

Fellow AFC North rival Cincinnati also has a player featured on Kalshi’s list, with defensive standout Trey Hendrickson emerging as a potential trade candidate if the Bengals receive a suitable offer.

