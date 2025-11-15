Browns Veteran May Be Team’s Top Trade Chip This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns will attempt to make the most out of the NFL draft this year, and recruiting new talent that way may be enough to help the team rebuild. But they might also be active with trades, which could bolster their roster even more.

If the Browns commit to making trades, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report has an idea of who they should send away: cornerback Denzel Ward. Because of Ward’s age and the teammates around him, Gagnon believes that it’s time for a change.

In a piece about every NFL team’s biggest trade chip, Gagnon summed up Ward’s situation in Cleveland.

“CB Denzel Ward,” Gagnon wrote. “The four-time Pro Bowler will turn 29 this offseason, and thus might not make much sense as part of Cleveland’s continued rebuild. Tyson Campbell and Myles Harden aren’t going anywhere, and the team can save some cap space with a deal to a contender that needs a proven cover guy.”

Ward’s Trade Value Could Shape Browns’ Future

Ward’s value on the trade market could lead to the Browns getting a decent return for him. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and has started in all nine games this season.

Ward has earned an interception, five passes defended, and 26 tackles, including one for loss. Last season, he led the league with 19 passes defended.

He has remained loyal and has been with the team since getting drafted in 2018, but it may be time for Ward to move to a different franchise. He brings value to the Browns, but they have to consider how much worth he’d have on the trade market and the potential players who could replace his output next season and beyond.

There are numerous teams that would love a player like Ward, so the Browns would be wise to think about that.

