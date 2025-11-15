Browns Face Steep Odds Against Ravens

Many Cleveland Browns fans expected their team to take down the lowly New York Jets last weekend, but they instead witnessed one of the most embarrassing losses of the year. Now, they are hoping for Cleveland to pivot and dig out of the hole they’re in, but that feels increasingly unlikely for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

In fact, according to Kalshi Sports, the Browns only have a 23 percent chance to beat their AFC North rivals. If they lose, their record will drop to a dismal 2-8, which ultimately wouldn’t be that surprising at this point.

The #Browns only have a 23% chance to win on Sunday, per @KalshiSports pic.twitter.com/jy4CSWvc7J — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) November 15, 2025

What to Watch as Browns Take on Ravens

If the Browns weren’t able to put the Jets away, few people think they’ll be able to muster up a win against the much better Ravens. Baltimore currently has a 4-5 record and has won their last three games.

A win for Cleveland isn’t completely impossible, but millions of Browns fans are preparing for another loss. But even with a defeat, there will be things to look out for.

For starters, everyone wants to see if Cleveland’s special teams will do better on Sunday than they did in Week 10. Improvement is mandatory because many people feel they gave away last week’s game.

Close attention will also be paid to the Browns’ offense, which has struggled all season. People want to see if Dillon Gabriel can produce more and look comfortable in his position as quarterback.

Of course, everyone will also be curious to see if the Browns contemplate putting Shedeur Sanders onto the field. There has been great anticipation and curiosity about his role on the team, and he has sat on the sidelines week after week.

Most people aren’t anticipating a win, but they will still be watching because there are many storylines and questions dominating the Browns fanbase right now.

