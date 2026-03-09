Browns Veteran Quietly Led NFL In 2 Categories Last Season

The Cleveland Browns only won five games in 2025, and teams that win five games don’t often have a lot going for them. That wasn’t necessarily the case for last year’s Browns, who had a top-tier defense led by the Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett. Garrett, of course, not only won DPOY but broke the single-season record for sacks, adding to his Hall of Fame resume.

The Browns’ defense was, by far, the best unit of this team, and their special teams and offense had plenty of faults. The special teams unit, in particular, received a lot of negative reviews, and coordinator Bubba Ventrone’s tenure with the team ended due to his performance.

The Browns’ punter was extremely busy last year due to their offensive struggles, and, as the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ambassador Steve Flack mentioned on X, Bojorquez led the league in two statistical punting categories.

“In 2025, Bojorquez, for the 2nd consecutive season, led the NFL in Total Punts – 91; and Punt Yardage – 4165 Yards (Per PFR),” Flack said.

He had the most yards and total punts in the NFL last season, which further highlighted how poorly the Browns’ offense played. Bojorquez is now a free agent, and it remains to be seen if the Browns will pursue him as their punter for at least the 2026 season.

On one hand, it might be nice for them to retain the punter that’s been a part of the team during some trying years, hoping he can be around for the quick rebuild they’re seeking. On the other hand, Bojorquez might be more expensive than they’re looking to pay, and if the Browns’ offense is going to take a step or two forward, they’ll naturally punt less and potentially not need someone as good.

There are a lot of questions for the Browns to answer over the next several months, and while punting and special teams might not be high on everyone’s list, they’re still important and shouldn’t be put on the back burner while they build out the rest of the team.

