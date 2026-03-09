Shannon Sharpe Warns Quinshon Judkins About Praising Coach

The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2026 NFL season with a brand new coach. Todd Monken is taking the reins of this team, hoping to do what Kevin Stefanski was ultimately unable to do.

This hiring received mixed reviews at the time, and over the past several weeks, analysts and fans alike have been trying to predict the future of this team. Some of Monken’s new players have spoken out about their new head coach, mostly providing positive sentiments.

One of those players is Quinshon Judkins, who recently said disparaging things about his former coach, Kevin Stefanski, and was extra complimentary of Monken.

Shannon Sharpe called this out in a recent episode of his show, Nightcap, effectively telling Judkins to pump the brakes.

“It’s gonna be even keel, till you all don’t win no games, and then watch how much h** he raises. Right now, you’re undefeated. Everybody saying the right things, everyone’s excited, I get all that,” Sharpe said.

As Sharpe indicated, getting a new head coach is certainly exciting, and he doesn’t blame Judkins for thinking positively about his team. They have a lot of young players on the roster, and with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the front office has two more opportunities to add blue-chip prospects to this team.

However, no matter how much the Browns might be excited about these new players and their new coach, they still only won five games last year. It’s extremely difficult to go from winning five games to being competent the next year, and the Browns have a lot of holes to fill and things to figure out before trying to compete for a playoff spot.

The AFC North isn’t getting any easier, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are still slated to be playoff teams this year, if not Super Bowl contenders. The Browns have their work cut out for them, given that they have a new coach and a bunch of new players coming into the fold. Players like Judkins, who performed well in their rookie season, will have to keep that momentum moving to put Monken in the best possible position when he starts his tenure in Cleveland.

