Browns Veteran Uses 4 Words To Describe Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns have a new quarterback behind center.

He might not be the most exciting player to watch, but he has a long track record in college, and he seems to be their guy.

More than that, Dillon Gabriel has already earned the respect of the locker room.

At least, that’s what one can tell from hearing Ethan Pocic talk about him.

When asked about the rookie signal-caller, the Browns’ center had an interesting choice of words to describe him:

“He’s tough as nails,” Pocic said . “He’s getting better every day. I love playing with him. You can just tell he’s a good person, he’s a good kid. He puts so much into it. I’m glad he’s on my team and I’m excited to see his growth and we’ve just got to do better as an offense.”

Gabriel entered the league with some major concerns.

Left-handed quarterbacks force the team to build the offensive line differently, and not many quarterbacks of his size have thrived in the past.

Also, while all his years in college may have helped him with his football IQ, decision-making, and ability to read coverage, he could also be closer to being a finished product.

Then again, his work ethic, discipline, and understanding of the offense have turned plenty of heads in the building.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to showcase his repertoire to the best of his ability in his first two games, but a lot of that has had to do with subpar offensive line play and even worse displays from his pass-catchers.

Also, the play-calling hasn’t done him any favors.

Granted, he still needs to do much better on deep throws, and he’s also thrown his fair share of hospital balls.

But until further notice, he will continue to be this team’s guy, and as such, it’s nice to see the veterans rallying behind him.

