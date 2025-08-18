Browns Nation

Monday, August 18, 2025
Browns Warned About Making ‘Big Mistake’ With Roster

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face tough roster decisions as the preseason unfolds.

One debate centers on veteran return specialist DeAndre Carter and whether his single skill set fits the team’s direction.

Carter joined Cleveland at 32 years old after bouncing between many NFL teams in his career. His consistency in the return game is proven, but questions remain about dedicating a roster spot to someone who offers limited versatility.

Some believe keeping Carter would be a mistake for an organization focused on building for the future.

“I see a lot of talk about DeAndre Carter as a roster lock for the Browns. Big mistake if so, this team is not in the position to just keep a 32-year-old around for return duty only,” Orange and Browns Rpt’s Jeff LJ Lloyd shared on X.

Carter’s contract includes minimal guarantees. This gives Cleveland an easy exit if younger players show they can handle multiple roles during preseason games.

Kaden Davis has emerged as a candidate who could contribute as both a receiver and returner.

Other fringe players bring developmental upside that Carter cannot match at this stage of his career.

The Browns want offensive explosiveness and players who can fill multiple roles.

Carter’s specialization worked in previous eras when rosters carried more single-purpose players. Today’s NFL demands different value propositions.

Cleveland must decide whether proven return ability outweighs the cost of a roster spot.

The organization appears willing to bet on potential over experience as they reshape their depth chart for the upcoming season.

Browns Nation