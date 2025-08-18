LeSean McCoy Gives Major Endorsement To Browns Rookie

The quarterback battle in Cleveland has dominated headlines all summer, but one name keeps rising above the noise.

Shedeur Sanders has turned practices into must-see events and delivered a preseason performance that has fans calling for change at the position.

The rookie’s supporters now include a notable voice from outside the organization.

Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy weighed in recently, pushing the Cleveland Browns to stop waiting and hand Sanders the starting job.

“Seriously how long the browns going to play these games at QB??? 12 12 12 let him eat,” McCoy wrote on X.

Seriously how long the browns going to play these games at QB??? 12 12 12 let him eat — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) August 16, 2025

McCoy’s endorsement carries weight given his reputation for analyzing offensive talent.

The former Eagles and Bills standout has watched Sanders demonstrate leadership qualities and work habits that remind coaches of elite quarterbacks from previous generations.

Reports from Browns training camp suggest Sanders has exceeded expectations since arriving from Colorado.

His preseason debut featured two touchdown passes and decision-making that impressed both teammates and coaching staff members.

The rookie initially entered camp viewed as a developmental project behind veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, plus fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

That perception has shifted as Sanders continues showing poise under pressure.

His recent oblique injury creates a temporary roadblock, but the setback hasn’t dampened organizational enthusiasm for his potential.

Sanders built his reputation at Colorado by handling adversity and producing results when circumstances became challenging.

He has approached each challenge with confidence that served him well during his rise through the college ranks.

Cleveland’s quarterback competition remains fluid with multiple players fighting for roster spots.

Sanders has positioned himself as more than just another rookie hoping to make an impression during his first professional camp.

NEXT:

Browns Warned Against Making Questionable QB Move