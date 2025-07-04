Browns Warned Against Making ‘Nonsense’ Trade

Trade speculation around tight end David Njoku heading to the Miami Dolphins has the Cleveland Browns facing a pivotal crossroads.

With quarterback uncertainties lingering, parting with one of their most productive offensive weapons would represent a significant risk.

Mac Blank of Dawg Pound Daily addressed the rumors, making it clear that trading Njoku wouldn’t push the franchise forward. In fact, it would do the opposite.

“Full stop on the ‘trade David Njoku to Miami’ nonsense. Trading the Browns receiving TD leader since 2021 (19) is only a big step backwards,” Blank wrote on X.

The Dolphins appear motivated to upgrade at tight end after trading Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the deal that included Jalen Ramsey.

Njoku presents an attractive option given his combination of athleticism and production.

The 2023 Pro Bowl selection ranks among the league’s most dynamic tight ends, making him a natural fit for Miami’s offensive system.

However, trading Njoku would create substantial problems for Cleveland. His value extends well beyond statistics as a veteran leader who has weathered multiple rebuilding phases.

Despite battling injuries throughout the 2024 season, Njoku had 64 catches for 505 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 11 games.

The Browns’ offense desperately needs stability after cycling through multiple starting quarterbacks in recent seasons.

Njoku provided the lone consistent threat, developing chemistry with everyone from veteran Joe Flacco to younger players like Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Cleveland added record-setting tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in the 2025 NFL Draft and maintains developmental prospect Blake Whiteheart on the roster.

Neither player offers Njoku’s combination of size, speed and experience.

The Browns can’t afford to take steps backward while attempting to establish long-term stability.

