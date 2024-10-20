Browns Will Have A New Backup QB On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns made a shocking decision in the offseason.

When most people assumed they would continue to roll with Joe Flacco after how he played for them down the stretch, they turned to veteran Jameis Winston instead.

Reports showed that they didn’t even try to re-sign Flacco, with most people speculating they didn’t want to put that kind of pressure on Deshaun Watson.

Whatever the case, Winston looked like a better fit for the offense, at least from a football perspective.

Even so, it seems like the team hasn’t been that impressed with him.

As a matter of fact, he’s not even going to be Deshaun Watson’s backup on Sunday.

According to a report by Field Yates of ESPN, the Browns have listed Winston as their emergency, third-string backup quarterback, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the backup.

For the first time this season, Browns QB Jameis Winston is officially the team’s emergency 3rd QB today. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the team’s #2 🤔 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 20, 2024

The Browns have always been quite high on Thompson-Robinson, so perhaps this has more to do with them promoting him than demoting Winston.

Still, who’s listed as Watson’s backup will be irrelevant if they won’t even consider benching him.

Countless fans and analysts have urged the team to pull the plug on Watson and give Winston a chance to do his thing.

Now, they will ask for Thompson-Robinson instead.

Watson has struggled mightily, but the team continues to have his back, and they’ve made it loud and clear that they have no intention whatsoever of benching him.

Even so, this will be an interesting storyline to follow, and perhaps Winston could now be on the trade block.

NEXT:

Reggie Langhorne Reveals What Could Be Going On With Deshaun Watson