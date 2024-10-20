Reggie Langhorne Reveals What Could Be Going On With Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are a lowly 1-5 largely thanks to an anemic offense that has struggled in just about every possible way with $230 million quarterback Deshaun Watson deservedly shouldering the majority of the blame for the team scoring just 15.8 points per game through six weeks.

Watson has looked like a shell of his former self and somehow still hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in a game in a Browns uniform despite now being in Cleveland for three years, and former Brown Reggie Langhorne revealed what he believes could be going on with Watson in a recent media appearance.

While speaking on an episode of The Return with Josh and Maria Cribbs, Langhorne wondered “I think the weight of what’s going on with him off the field, and he lost a family member, he lost a good buddy, I think that’s heavy. People not liking him, you can say all you want, but we all want to be appreciated and loved…so it’s a heavy load to carry for a young man.”

"How heavy could his heart be he might be so confused and so alone he may never be the guy that he used to be." -Former Cleveland Brown Reggie Langhorne on the mental blocks Deshaun Watson could be facing pic.twitter.com/tb6IoaJnmA — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) October 20, 2024

Langhorne wondered that he may be so confused and feel so alone that he may never be the guy he used to be, and because of this, Langhorne suggested he should speak with a psychiatrist and the team should ensure he has all the resources he needs on the mental side of things to try to get the most out of this investment.

With $230 million guaranteed and no easy out until after the 2026 season, Watson is going to be in a Browns uniform and this team absolutely has to find a way to get him looking more like the player they traded so much for.

