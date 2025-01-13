Insider Reveals His Preferred QB For Browns To Sign

The Cleveland Browns will be in the market for a quarterback again.

For the first time in years, they will have plenty of options to choose from.

They could get either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the NFL Draft.

They could also go after veterans like Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, or Russell Wilson.

Nevertheless, team insider Tony Grossi has another preference.

In his latest Q&A session, Grossi admitted that he would rather the team go after Daniel Jones:

“I do prefer Daniel Jones to be the veteran QB the Browns acquire. If I were GM, I would have signed him from the Vikings practice squad in the last month of season. I have no reason to believe the Browns like him,” Grossi said.

This isn’t the first time he’s pitched the idea of the Browns wanting Jones.

Unfortunately for him, there haven’t been any signs of interest from the Browns.

Truth be told, that might be for the best.

Jones hasn’t shown any improvement during his days in the league, and his so-called breakout season was average at best.

Of course, he’s still young and has some physical tools, so perhaps he thinks Kevin Stefanski could mold him and help him have a Sam Darnold-kind of renaissance.

Then again, banking the team’s hopes in something like that happening might not be the safest or wisest decision.

Daniel Jones hasn’t been a good NFL quarterback, and he won’t be the cheapest or only option they could get at a reasonable price.

Cousins looks more logical, even though he didn’t play well this season and isn’t getting any younger.

Whatever the case, if they do pursue a quarterback in free agency, they will most likely trade down in the NFL Draft.

NEXT:

Insider Predicts What Will Happen With Nick Chubb This Offseason