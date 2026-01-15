Insider Reveals Browns’ Potential Plans With Head Coaching Hire

As the Cleveland Browns continue their search for a new head coach, a clearer picture is beginning to form around the type of candidate they may ultimately target.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, league executives view the Browns as a team that could take an aggressive approach by hiring a young, offensive-minded coach and pairing him with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

“The Browns are viewed around the NFL as a team that could hire a young offensive mind as HC to pair with DC Jim Schwartz, even if that coach might be a year away from being a legitimate HC candidate,” Schultz reported. “The thinking: if he’s a rising star, why wait? We’ll see if they are able to identify that guy.”

Schwartz’s presence is a key factor in this discussion. The veteran coordinator has been widely credited for stabilizing the Browns’ defense and maximizing talent across the roster. Keeping him in place would give the Browns continuity on one side of the ball while allowing a new head coach to focus heavily on fixing an offense that remains a work in progress.

By hiring a younger offensive coach, the Browns could modernize their system, build around a developing quarterback room, and still lean on Schwartz to anchor the defense.

That approach also aligns with recent reports that the Browns have requested to interview Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, a rising coach who fits the profile Schultz described. Udinski has built a strong reputation as a creative offensive mind and quarterback developer, and his name has quickly gained traction in league circles during this hiring cycle.

While Udinski is only one of several potential candidates, his inclusion highlights how serious the Browns may be about targeting upside rather than simply prioritizing years of head coaching experience.

There is, however, a risk involved. Hiring a coach who may be “a year away” from full readiness requires patience from ownership, the front office, and the fan base. The Browns have cycled through coaches at an alarming rate over the past two decades, and another misstep would further delay the franchise’s efforts to establish long term stability.

At the same time, the reward could be significant. Teams across the NFL have found success by identifying offensive innovators early and building around them before the rest of the league catches up. If the Browns believe they can spot the next rising star, acting now could give them a competitive edge for years to come.

For now, the Browns remain in evaluation mode. But if Schultz’s reporting proves accurate, fans should not be surprised if the Browns ultimately place their bet on youth, creativity, and long-term upside rather than experience alone.

