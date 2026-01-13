Analyst Identifies ‘3 Names To Watch’ In Browns HC Search

The Cleveland Browns are currently in search of a new head coach, and they’re not the only team around the league looking for a new man in charge. In fact, seven other teams are in the same boat, making for a fierce competition around the league.

All eight teams are in the thick of interviewing prospective candidates, hoping to make their decision and nail down the right coach sooner rather than later. There are a lot of good names out there, but with eight positions open, the best options could get snatched up quickly.

Browns fans and analysts have plenty of ideas as to who the team’s top choices should be. John Harbaugh’s name has been thrown out a lot, and while he has a lot of experience, there’s no telling if he’s the best choice for this team moving forward. Analyst Daryl Ruiter recently provided three different options that fans should be on the lookout for who are not named Harbaugh.

“As much as I want #Browns to land John Harbaugh, the three most important names to watch in #Browns coach search right now IMO are Nate Scheelhaase, Dan Pitcher and Grant Udinski,” Ruiter said.

All three of these coaches are under 40, so they’re relatively young options in the coaching landscape, which could provide a fresh perspective to this organization.

Grant Udinski’s name wasn’t particularly well-known before the 2025 season, but he has the attention of people around the league now. He was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive coordinator this year, an offense that exceeded expectations. If the front office is looking for a new, young mind, he certainly fits the bill for an offense-focused head coach.

Dan Pitcher is also offensive-minded, as he has been the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals for the past two years. He should have plenty of familiarity with the Browns after playing them four times in the past two seasons, and working with the likes of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase could be valuable experience.

Lastly, Nate Scheelhasse has been with the Los Angeles Rams for the past two seasons, spending time as an offensive assistant and as their pass game coordinator. Coaches who have come from the Sean McVay tree have usually turned out well, so he, too, could be an interesting option for the Browns to go after.

All three of these options are coaches who have plenty of experience helping run offenses, something the Browns are in desperate need of. If the front office ends up going with a coach of this ilk, Browns fans have to be excited about what the future of this offense could look like.

