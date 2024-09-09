Browns Won’t Get Draft Pick After Commanders Cut Cade York

With the 124th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns raised eyebrows when the team selected LSU kicker Cade York.

The selection was widely believed to be a response to the division rival Cincinnati Bengals drafting Evan McPherson in 2021 and watching the kicker help the Bengals reach Super Bowl LVI in his rookie year.

During his own rookie season in 2022, York made 35 of his 37 extra points but missed eight of his field goal attempts.

When he looked less than stellar in the preseason in 2023, the Browns traded with the LA Chargers for Dustin Hopkins and cut York.

Surprisingly, Cleveland brought York back this past March only to trade him to the Washington Commanders in August for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2025.

Now it appears that the Browns won’t receive that pick after all.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay, via NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo, Cleveland won’t receive the conditional pick because York was cut by Washington on Monday.

The move came after York missed two field goals in the Commanders’ 37-20 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Garafalo explained the conditions of the trade in a recent tweet on “X”.

“The conditions of the trade between the #Commanders and #Browns stated Cade York had to on the roster for two games for the conditional seventh-round pick to change hands. So that deal is off now that York has been released,” said Garafalo.

For those keeping score at home, that’s twice that York has failed to deliver for the Browns during his short career.

It remains to be seen whether he will ever get another chance to prove himself in the NFL.

