Analyst Shares Intriguing Take On Browns OL Woes

For the past three years, the Cleveland Browns have had two things its fanbase could bank on seeing most weekends.

First, the team’s defense – especially under Jim Schwartz – would help Cleveland make the game close.

And second, the team’s offensive line would be one of the strongest units in the league.

Cleveland’s preferred starting five features three Pro Bowl players – guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio as well as tackle Jack Conklin – and quality players in tackles Dawand Jones and Jedrick Wills, and center Ethan Pocic.

With multiple injuries over the past 12 months, the Browns have not had their starting lineup together since Week 1 in 2023.

Coupled with veteran offensive line coach Bill Callahan’s departure to join his son’s staff in Tennessee, this Browns’ unit started its decline last season.

That’s at least the take analyst Jackson McCurry offered.

On X, McCurry shared his thoughts about the Browns’ offensive line as he believes the regression fans are seeing now has been coming for some time.

“The Browns offensive line has been regressing for the last year or so … it’s not because of Bill Callahan’s departure although he did have a huge role in the offense,” McCurry wrote on X, adding, “It’s why a lot of us were hammering [Cleveland] to take an offensive tackle at 54 in the draft.”

The #Browns offensive line has been regressing for the last year or so……it’s not because of Bill Callahan’s departure although he did have a huge role in the offense It’s why a lot of us were hammering to take an offensive tackle at 54 in the draft #Browns — Jackson McCurry (@JackMcCurry08) September 24, 2024

The Browns ended their Week 3 loss to the Giants with Pocic playing the guard position while Bitonio filled in as a tackle.

Teller – who was seen using crutches and wearing a knee brace after the Giants’ loss – will miss multiple weeks to heal from an MCL injury.

After Wednesday’s practice, fans will see the initial injury report to help determine what players could be missing when Cleveland faces the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday.

