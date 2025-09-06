Kevin Stefanski Has Message For Fans Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns are just a couple of days away from kicking off the 2025 NFL season, and there is plenty of reason for this fanbase to be excited and ready to fully move on from last year’s 3-14 debacle.

There is a lot of new talent on both sides of the ball, but one position that hasn’t changed is that of two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski, who recently sent a message to the Dawg Pound ahead of Sunday’s battle with the Cincinnati Bengals.

While speaking during his press conference on Friday, he told the fans that the team is going to need them against a team that he praised as a tough, talented divisional foe.

“Have fun in that Muni lot, then I will see you guys in the stadium. Give yourself plenty of time, because we’re gonna need ya,” Stefanski said.

be early and be loud!! pic.twitter.com/lD3llMcZ70 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 5, 2025

Joe Burrow is 1-9 over the first two weeks of the season since he came to the Bengals, and he and the fellow starters played more than usual during the preseason in an effort to get off to a better start this year.

Cincinnati wasn’t able to recover from a 0-3 start last year, while the Browns will be looking to end a three-game skid against Cincy and beat them for the first time since Week 1 of the 2023 season.

The Browns had the worst offense in the NFL last season and are hoping Joe Flacco can recapture some of the magic he showed late in the 2023 season when he signed with the team off the street and led them to a playoff berth.

Cincinnati’s defense was abysmal last season and didn’t make many notable upgrades on paper, so the pieces are in place for the Browns’ offense to start the season with a big performance.

As Stefanski said, the Browns will need the fans on their side in order to do exactly that.

