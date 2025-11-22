Browns Worked Out 3 Players On Friday

The 2-8 Cleveland Browns haven’t had the kind of bounce-back campaign they were hoping for, as the offense has once again cycled through three quarterbacks and is still among the lowest-scoring teams in the NFL. They’ll aim to turn things around on Sunday with a winnable matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, who have lost eight of their past nine games.

Despite the losses piling up, it’s never too late to try to improve the roster. In an effort to do exactly that, the Browns held a workout for three players on Friday.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 shared that Cleveland conducted a workout in an effort to beef up the practice squad a bit. He noted that the team officially had linebackers Jimmy Ciarlo and Curtis Jacobs, as well as tight end Maximilian Mang in for a visit.

#Browns worked out Jimmy Ciarlo, Curtis Jacobs, Maximilian Mang — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 21, 2025

Browns Looking To Add Depth

Mang was released from the Colts’ practice squad earlier in the week after spending most of the season with Indy. The 6’6″ 260-pound tight end went undrafted in the 2025 draft and could serve as a massive insurance policy in case David Njoku or Harold Fannin Jr. get banged up.

Jacobs went undrafted in the 2024 draft and has bounced around on practice squads since, most recently with the Tennessee Titans. Ciarlo also went undrafted in 2024 and then suffered a torn ACL early in the preseason for the New York Jets and fought his way back to make the official active roster for the Buffalo Bills this year.

Ciarlo then reverted back to the practice squad and was released on November 4th, and hasn’t been heard from since. There is no update as to whether or not Cleveland will be signing any of the three, but keep an eye out for any further notes on these three.

NEXT:

Stephen A. Smith Puts Shedeur Sanders On Notice