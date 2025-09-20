Browns Worked Out 8 Players On Friday

The Cleveland Browns hosted workouts for eight players on Friday as they search for roster help while chasing their first win of the season.

Sunday’s matchup comes against a team that has risen to Super Bowl favorite status following the trade for Micah Parsons.

The front office continues scouring available talent during this key stretch of the 2025 season.

Cleveland is working to address lingering weaknesses and tighten their roster as injuries and uneven performances create concerns across multiple positions.

“Browns worked out Dante Barnett, Shemar Bartholomew, D.J. James, Nate Lynn, Grayson Murphy, Nick Muse, Steven Stilianos, Cole Turner.” KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson shared.

#Browns worked out Dante Barnett, Shemar Bartholomew, D.J. James, Nate Lynn, Grayson Murphy, Nick Muse, Steven Stilianos, Cole Turner — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 19, 2025

Cleveland worked out defensive tackle Dante Barnett, defensive backs Shemar Bartholomew and D.J. James, defensive end Nate Lynn, and linebacker Grayson Murphy. They also evaluated three tight ends in Nick Muse, Steven Stilianos, and Cole Turner.

Turner brings proven NFL experience as a 2022 fifth-round pick of Washington who caught 11 passes for 120 yards last season.

Stilianos earned praise for his blocking and athletic ability during a standout UFL campaign this year.

Muse offers practice squad experience from stops with the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

Bartholomew, a Northwestern State product, is recognized for his man coverage skills and range in the secondary.

Barnett arrived through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, where his power and burst have drawn attention from evaluators.

Murphy adds notable speed as an athletic linebacker with a track background, while Lynn spent time on the Detroit Lions roster.

Cleveland’s decision to work out three tight ends signals their continued search for depth at a position that has been evolving within their offense this season.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns Could Make Big QB Move Sunday