Insider Believes Browns Could Make Big QB Move Sunday

The Cleveland Browns face mounting pressure to resolve their quarterback situation as they prepare for a challenging Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Joe Flacco remains the starter, but discussions about rookie Dillon Gabriel’s potential promotion continue gaining momentum.

The Browns’ inconsistent offensive start has made their quarterback depth chart one of the NFL’s most talked-about topics.

Cleveland’s approach appears straightforward heading into the Packers game.

However, insider Tony Grossi suggests the leash may be shorter than expected.

Grossi believes the Browns could play Gabriel on Sunday if Flacco makes early mistakes.

“If Flacco turns the ball over in the first half, he will,” Grossi said. “I still have confidence that Flacco isn’t going to play so poorly that they yank him. Gabriel’s time is coming, though. I think he’s going to do better than people expect, but the longer they can hold that off, the better.”

The Browns face a daunting test against a Packers defense led by Micah Parsons.

Cleveland’s offensive line has shown vulnerability, and the passing attack has appeared stagnant at times.

Gabriel offers mobility and play-extending ability that could address those concerns behind an inconsistent protection scheme.

Flacco brings Super Bowl experience and veteran leadership after signing with Cleveland this past offseason.

Gabriel, drafted in the third round from Oregon, represents the franchise’s future with his accuracy and athleticism, making him a natural successor.

Week 3 against Green Bay could determine Cleveland’s quarterback direction moving forward.

The Browns must decide whether to continue developing Flacco’s chemistry with receivers or accelerate Gabriel’s timeline as their potential long-term solution.

