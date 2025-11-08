Browns Worked Out Six Players On Friday

The 2-6 Cleveland Browns don’t have much left to play for this season, but they do have a winnable matchup on deck with the New York Jets this week. After dealing away Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline, the 1-7 Jets are all in on going for the first overall pick, so this game will go a long way toward determining where these two teams wind up in April’s draft.

Even though the playoffs are long gone and the Browns don’t have a ton to play for, they can still try to find some hidden gems ahead of next season. Hopefully, one of those gems can surface from the team’s workout on Friday.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared on X that the Browns worked out six defensive players on Friday. Among those six players are defensive end Seth Coleman, linebacker Ochaun Mathis, and defensive backs Tanner McCalister, Makari Paige, Mark Perry, and Mike Smith.

Of the group, Mathis is the most notable name. He was a sixth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 but failed to make an immediate impact and has bounced around practice squads ever since, most recently spending time with the Tennessee Titans.

Mathis appeared in five games for the Carolina Panthers and one for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 and racked up 19 sacks in five years in college at TCU and Nebraska. With Carson Schwesinger nursing an ankle injury, his status is in doubt for Sunday, which could certainly explain the need to work out six defenders on Friday.

There is no word on whether or not the Browns plan on signing any of these guys, but it’s nice to see that business never stops. There is always room for more talent on a rebuilding team like this.

