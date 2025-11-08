Myles Garrett Breaks Silence On Eagles Trade Rumors

The 2025 NFL trade deadline came and went with the Cleveland Browns making only one minor move in trading away Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the Chicago Bears for a late-round pick. However, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman reportedly pursued a deal for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in the days leading up to the deadline.

Speculation linked Garrett to Philadelphia throughout the week, with one report indicating the Eagles were willing to offer three first-round picks for the pass rusher. Cleveland ultimately decided to keep Garrett on the roster.

Following the deadline, the Pro Bowl defender addressed the trade rumors and offered his perspective on the reported interest from Philadelphia.

“What Howie (Roseman) and the Eagles choose to talk to Andrew (Berry) about, that is of no concern until they bring me into the room. I don’t read into any of those talks. I have a team to help lead and try to find a way to win,” Garrett said, per Daryl Ruiter.

This is not the first time Garrett has been involved in trade discussions. Back in February, the All-Pro formally requested a trade and expressed his desire to join a Super Bowl contender.

Multiple organizations showed interest, but the Browns refused to engage in serious negotiations. Their position is understandable given Garrett’s production since entering the league as the first overall pick in 2017. Over his career, Garrett has recorded 112.5 sacks, 383 tackles, and 21 forced fumbles.

He remains the most dominant player on Cleveland’s roster and has been one of the few constants during years of limited team success. The Browns addressed any uncertainty by signing him to a four-year, $160 million contract extension earlier this year.

Through the first half of the season, Garrett has posted 10 sacks and continues performing at an elite level. However, his individual dominance has not resulted in team wins. Cleveland sits at 2-6, with victories only over the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins.

