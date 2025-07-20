Steelers Named As Landing Spot For Former Browns Star

Not so long ago, Amari Cooper was wreaking havoc for the Cleveland Browns.

He was the team’s primary pass-catcher, and while the bar wasn’t particularly high, he was also one of the most underrated players in the game.

Even so, the team didn’t seem to believe his solid play was sustainable for much longer, which is why they eventually traded for Jerry Jeudy and moved on from him.

Fast forward to today, and after a rather quiet tenure with the Buffalo Bills, Cooper is still a free agent.

With that in mind, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report claimed that he could be a solid pickup for the Pittsburgh Steelers:

“Amari Cooper is a former star who appears to have lost a step recently. Last season, he caught just 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns while splitting the season between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. Of course, it’s worth noting that the 31-year-old wasn’t in a particularly enviable situation with either team. Cleveland had a disastrous rotation at quarterback. Cooper would be a sensible target for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are going all-in on the 2025 season with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Pittsburgh acquired wideout DK Metcalf early in the offseason but also traded receiver George Pickens after the draft,” Knox wrote.

The Steelers, like the Browns, don’t have a lot of talent in their wide receiver corps, so he would be a low-risk/high-reward addition.

Then again, there were also rumors of Cooper being ready to walk away from the game earlier in the offseason.

He has yet to make any sort of announcement, but the fact that he’s still unsigned at this point in the offseason is somewhat odd.

Cooper had a solid stint with the Browns, but just like we’ve seen happen in this line of business so many times in the past, his fall from grace was rather quick.

The Browns now need to find someone else to step up next to Jeudy.

Diontae Johnson comes with some experience, but also with major red flags.

Other than him, Cedric Tillman looks like the strongest candidate to get the bulk of the touches.

