Browns WR Is Drawing Comparisons To Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns went into this offseason with a clear need to upgrade the wide receiver room, but they didn’t draft a single WR, while the only signing they made in free agency was bringing in veteran castoff Diontae Johnson, who didn’t make the final 53-man roster.

That being said, there is still plenty of young talent in the WR room, and one young receiver recently drew some comparisons to former Browns star Jarvis Landry.

During a recent episode of Honor The Land, Xavier Crocker said that Jamari Thrash has “prime Jarvis Landry potential” and has the ability to be the safety valve this offense needs.

“I think Jamari Thrash has prime Jarvis Landry potential. Very reliable and can find the open spot on the field. He can be a safety valve for quarterbacks,” Crocker said.

Thrash was a rookie fifth-round pick out of Louisville last year and caught just three passes for 22 yards, but he’s currently No. 3 on the depth chart behind Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman.

The opportunity for him to step up and take on a much bigger role is right in front of him, and this team desperately needs either him, Tillman, Isaiah Bond, or Gage Larvadain to break out and become a consistent weapon for Joe Flacco to rely upon.

Thrash was tremendously explosive in college and secured the No. 3 spot after Diontae Johnson didn’t make the roster, and it will be interesting to see how Kevin Stefanski deploys him in this offense.

Comparing him to Jarvis Landry feels ambitious considering he only has three career receptions, while Landry began his career with six consecutive years of 80+ receptions, but if he can develop into that type of player, it would be a huge addition to Stefanski’s offense.

