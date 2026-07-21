Mina Kimes’ Ranking Has The Browns In An Ugly Spot

The Cleveland Browns find themselves near the bottom of ESPN’s Mina Kimes’ annual team power rankings heading into the 2026 season, landing at No. 31 in a recent episode of her show alongside former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth. That placement might sting for a fanbase hoping for a step forward under new coach Todd Monken, but Kimes explained her reasoning for placing the Browns just ahead of the Miami Dolphins in her rankings.

“31 and 32 are between the Dolphins and the Browns. The Browns defense is probably the best unit on both sides of the ball, but I think the Dolphins offense has the potential to be better than the Browns offense and a little more interesting despite the lack of players. I’m going to take the Browns over the Dolphins, though, purely because of the Browns defense and how well they drafted in recent years. Quarterback competition, extremely cursed. I actually think the Browns situation could be fun and getting better, like, all the young receivers. I love Fannin Jr.,” Kimes said.

What stands out most about Kimes’ overall assessment is the distinction between where the roster ranks today versus where it might be trending. A No. 31 ranking reflects legitimate uncertainty at the sport’s most important position, but her comments suggest that uncertainty exists alongside real building blocks on both sides of the ball. Defense that remains elite, a receiver room drawing genuine excitement, and a running game anchored by Quinshon Judkins all give this roster more talent than a bottom-two ranking might initially suggest.

For a Browns team enduring this much transition all at once, from coaching staff to defensive identity to the quarterback room, landing near the bottom of preseason power rankings comes as little surprise. But Kimes’ willingness to highlight specific reasons for optimism, even while acknowledging the obvious challenges, offers a more balanced outside perspective than a single ranking number ever could on its own.

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