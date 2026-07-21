Latest Odds Show Clear Favorite To Be Browns’ Week 1 Starting QB

With training camp right around the corner, there has been a great deal of speculation about who is actually in the lead to become the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback. Deshaun Watson is believed to have an edge, but Shedeur Sanders has closed the gap enough to cause head coach Todd Monken to put off his decision for at least a month, if not longer.

While there are valid arguments, and others not so substantive, in support of Watson or Sanders, it may truly be a toss-up entering the first practice of camp. However, one key indicator gives a much better idea of how it will eventually turn out.

The latest betting odds posted by FanDuel Sportsbook show Watson as the clear favorite to be the Browns’ Week 1 starter, at minus-215, well ahead of Sanders at plus-168.

“Odds to be the Browns Week 1 starting QB. Who do you think should be QB1?” ESPN Cleveland posted.

Odds to be the Browns week 1 starting QB 👀👀👀 Who do you think should be QB1? (Via @FDSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/8jGr6wzJMn — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 20, 2026

For those unaccustomed to betting lines, you would have to bet $215 to win $100 if Watson takes the first snap of the season for Cleveland. A $100 bet on Sanders to do so would win $168.

If some recent reports about Dillon Gabriel’s role in the competition are to be believed, it’s possible that at plus-5500, he might prove to be a lucrative long-shot choice. A cataclysmic series of injuries could lead to rookie sixth-round pick Taylen Green getting the nod, at odds of plus-8000.

Watson has been seen as the likely starter since his first impressive performance at minicamp in April. About to turn 31 years old in September, he is trying to return from a twice-torn Achilles that has sidelined him since October 2024. With an injury history that includes a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023, he is far from a sure bet to make it to the opener healthy.

Sanders could continue his late charge and provide the first upset of the Browns’ season by winning the job. However, based on some recent social media posts and the release of a new song, he may have things on his mind other than football.

More interesting might be the odds on which quarterback will be the Browns’ starter in the Week 18 season finale, with a lot bound to happen at the position before then.

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Shedeur Sanders' Brother Claps Back At Rex Ryan's Criticism