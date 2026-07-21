Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Putting In Offseason Work

No one knows what the future holds for the Cleveland Browns and Shedeur Sanders, but one thing is clear: Sanders will enter next season in great physical shape. He may or may not be the team’s starting quarterback, but he’ll definitely be ready to play his heart out.

A video of Sanders in the gym was recently posted on social media, and it featured the young QB lifting weights. The reaction to this video was swift and complimentary.

Many people believe this is proof of an explosive upcoming season.

“Shedeur Sanders is ALWAYS putting in WORK. Cleveland Browns have a BALLER in him,” Life and Football posted.

🚨Shedeur Sanders is ALWAYS putting in WORK… Cleveland Browns have a BALLER in him… pic.twitter.com/5QWsbORerj — Life and Football (@LifeandBall) July 21, 2026

Right now, Sanders is in a heated competition with Deshaun Watson for the starting quarterback position in Cleveland. Watson has years of experience leading a team, but Sanders has youth and doesn’t have a long history of injuries.

Sanders is obviously focused on the road ahead, no matter who he ends up playing for. Most people assume he’ll be with the Browns, at least for the start of 2026, but things could change quickly, and he may be making a home with a new team eventually. Whether it’s with the Browns or a different franchise, Sanders wants to be ready to play and make an impact.

There is a chance that Sanders is given the position of the Browns’ backup quarterback. But last year proved that he could work his way up to be a starter, especially if injuries are a problem for Watson once again. That is even more reason to be in prime physical shape because he could be given more responsibilities in the blink of an eye.

Sanders’ rookie season had promise, but it also left much to be desired. The young player is working hard to improve in the new season, no matter which team or which position he has.

He cannot control the decision that Todd Monken makes, but he can control how prepared his body is to play hard.

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