Browns WR Sends Warning Ahead Of 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns didn’t make any notable upgrades to a wide receiver room sorely in need of them despite a dismal 3-14 campaign in 2024 that featured the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL.

Instead, the coaching staff is banking on the improvement of some in-house options, namely Cedric Tillman, who is the No. 2 receiver on the depth chart and showed plenty of explosiveness prior to bowing out early last season due to a concussion.

He recently opened up about the injury in an article written by Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com, and he said he plans on dominating this year to make up for the lost time.

“The next time I stepped foot on the field that I was going to try to go out there and dominate,” Tillman said when he was asked about how last season ended.

Tillman racked up 40 targets over the course of four games right before getting hurt last year, which was a huge uptick in production after catching three passes over the first six games of the season.

He immediately blossomed once Jameis Winston took over as the starting quarterback, and now that he has another gunslinger in Joe Flacco flinging it all over the place, the recipe is there for him to pick up where he left off.

Jerry Jeudy established himself as a legitimate No. 1 receiver last season, and this team needs someone else to step up alongside him to help turn this offense around.

Tillman has all the ability to be a breakout star within this offense, and the team wouldn’t have opted not to make any major moves to upgrade at WR if the coaches and front office didn’t believe he could do that.

NEXT:

Josh Cribbs Reveals Key To Joe Flacco's Success