The Browns Have A Proper Dress Rehearsal Saturday

The starting rotation of the Cleveland Browns has already been settled.

They already know that Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson is suspended for 11 games in violation of the league’s conduct policy.

Taking his place is Jacoby Brissett, who has experience starting with the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

Aside from Brissett, the other projected starters will be playing, as shared by ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

He tweeted, “QB Jacoby Brissett and most of the starters will play Saturday night vs. Chicago, per Kevin Stefanski.”

Given that it’s in the preseason, the starters may play for a sequence or two before checking out of the game.

Aside from Brissett, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt may also play some snaps.

Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and David Bell may also see action against the Chicago Bears.

After Nick Harris went down with a season-ending injury, the Browns will have to deal with some adjustments in their offensive line.

Ethan Pocic will likely take his place and line up with Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin.

Tight end David Njoku may also see action after getting a four-year, $54.7 million contract extension.

Defensive Starters For The Browns

Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett will lead the defensive line with Jordan Elliott and Taven Bryan.

Meanwhile, linebackers Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will have to step up and help their team’s cause.

Cleveland also has a solid defensive secondary with Greg Newsome II, John Johnson, Grant Delpit III, and Denzel Ward.

Ward agreed to a five-year, $100.5 million extension from the Browns this offseason.

After going against the Bears, the Browns will face Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.