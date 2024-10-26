Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Should Trade 2 Stars

The 1-6 Cleveland Browns have already begun waving the white flag on this season by trading No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper, but with ten games left, the team still has to find a way to come together as a group and find some positive momentum to carry into next year.

Analyst Bruce Drennan believes that after the Deshaun Watson injury, it’s time to usher in a full rebuild and trade two of the team’s biggest stars.

While speaking on a recent episode of The Bruce Drennan Show, he said “Trade (Myles) Garrett while you can get something for him. Trade (Nick) Chubb while you can get something for him. Trade everybody. They already traded Amari Cooper, does that not tell us that they’re behind closed doors kind of talking and thinking in these terms anyway? They’ve gotta be.”

Bruce Drennan thinks the Browns could pursue a complete rebuild after Deshaun Watson's injury. 😳 "Trade Garrett while you can get something for him. Trade Chubb. Trade everybody!" Do you agree? 🤔 #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/XjteZ4pGH7 — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) October 26, 2024

It’s easy to see where he is coming from, and there are certainly other Browns fans who feel the same way given how the season has gone.

Chubb is heading into free agency after this season, but trading a soon-to-be-29-year-old running back fresh off a blown-out knee in a contract year might not result in much of a return, if any.

Keeping Chubb could indicate the team will look to re-sign him in the offseason, while Garrett has three years left on his deal and would easily fetch one of the biggest returns of any defensive player in the league.

Garrett turns 29 just two days after Chubb, so the question is if the Browns are going to rebuild, how long will it take?

It often happens quickly in the NFL, and just like last year, the Browns might just need a quarterback.

