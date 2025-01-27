Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, January 27, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bruce Drennan Doubles Down On His Surprising Prediction For Browns

Bruce Drennan Doubles Down On His Surprising Prediction For Browns

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Bruce Drennan Doubles Down On His Surprising Prediction For Browns
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The 2024 NFL season is officially over for the Cleveland Browns, a campaign that fans won’t mind putting in the rearview mirror.

This year was another disappointment for the Browns, who weren’t able to get their feet under them.

Injuries played a part in their suboptimal season, but without a major infusion of talent, this team wasn’t going to be a contender.

They do have the No. 2 pick heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, which could certainly be a step in the right direction, but many believe the Browns are several additions away from becoming a true contender.

Bruce Dennan mentioned as much in a recent segment of his show, indicating for a second time that this team is in full rebuild mode.

“The Watson experiment is obviously a failure, and I said from the get-go, even though I supported the move because of the Mayfield thing. If it fails, it’s going to set the franchise back at least five years, at least,” Drennan said.

He highlighted Deshaun Watson’s massive, fully guaranteed contract as a reason for the team’s rebuilding status.

Watson hasn’t worked out nearly as well as the Browns predicted, which hasn’t exactly set this team up for long-term success.

The front office dedicated so much capital and cap space to him with very little yield from their investment.

There is still time, technically, for Watson to turn things around, but with him allegedly recently re-tearing his Achilles, the chances of him becoming his MVP-caliber self are likely over.

NEXT:  Analyst Calls Out Browns For Not Re-Signing Kareem Hunt
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation