Bruce Drennan Doubles Down On His Surprising Prediction For Browns

The 2024 NFL season is officially over for the Cleveland Browns, a campaign that fans won’t mind putting in the rearview mirror.

This year was another disappointment for the Browns, who weren’t able to get their feet under them.

Injuries played a part in their suboptimal season, but without a major infusion of talent, this team wasn’t going to be a contender.

They do have the No. 2 pick heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, which could certainly be a step in the right direction, but many believe the Browns are several additions away from becoming a true contender.

Bruce Dennan mentioned as much in a recent segment of his show, indicating for a second time that this team is in full rebuild mode.

“The Watson experiment is obviously a failure, and I said from the get-go, even though I supported the move because of the Mayfield thing. If it fails, it’s going to set the franchise back at least five years, at least,” Drennan said.

He highlighted Deshaun Watson’s massive, fully guaranteed contract as a reason for the team’s rebuilding status.

Watson hasn’t worked out nearly as well as the Browns predicted, which hasn’t exactly set this team up for long-term success.

The front office dedicated so much capital and cap space to him with very little yield from their investment.

There is still time, technically, for Watson to turn things around, but with him allegedly recently re-tearing his Achilles, the chances of him becoming his MVP-caliber self are likely over.

