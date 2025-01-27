Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, January 27, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Calls Out Browns For Not Re-Signing Kareem Hunt

Analyst Calls Out Browns For Not Re-Signing Kareem Hunt

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Calls Out Browns For Not Re-Signing Kareem Hunt
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially made it back to the Super Bowl, and are just one win away from becoming the first team in history to win three straight titles.

Some people around the league are frustrated with their ability to keep winning games, especially close games, but regardless of how people feel, this team is back in the big dance.

They might not have looked like they did in 2022 and 2023, but this iteration of the Chiefs is equally as strong.

One aspect of this Chiefs team is its rushing attack, which Kareem Hunt has led for most of the season.

Hunt left the Cleveland Browns after the 2023 campaign to join the Chiefs, a decision that has panned out well for him.

Daryl Ruiter, a Browns reporter, was quick to call out the team for letting go of Hunt, saying that the team made fans feel that he was “washed.”

Hunt might not have been as efficient as the Browns would have liked, but he’s certainly been a key cog of the Chiefs during his second stint with the team.

For whatever reason, the Browns haven’t been able to maximize their talent over the past few years, and there are several examples of players struggling on the Browns, only to join a new team and flourish.

Baker Mayfield might be the most pertinent example of this, considering he was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but Hunt is another example that could be on his way to winning a Super Bowl.

NEXT:  Former Player Sends Warning Message To Andrew Berry About 2025 Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation