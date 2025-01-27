Analyst Calls Out Browns For Not Re-Signing Kareem Hunt

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially made it back to the Super Bowl, and are just one win away from becoming the first team in history to win three straight titles.

Some people around the league are frustrated with their ability to keep winning games, especially close games, but regardless of how people feel, this team is back in the big dance.

They might not have looked like they did in 2022 and 2023, but this iteration of the Chiefs is equally as strong.

One aspect of this Chiefs team is its rushing attack, which Kareem Hunt has led for most of the season.

Hunt left the Cleveland Browns after the 2023 campaign to join the Chiefs, a decision that has panned out well for him.

Daryl Ruiter, a Browns reporter, was quick to call out the team for letting go of Hunt, saying that the team made fans feel that he was “washed.”

The #Browns told us Kareem Hunt is washed. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 26, 2025

Hunt might not have been as efficient as the Browns would have liked, but he’s certainly been a key cog of the Chiefs during his second stint with the team.

For whatever reason, the Browns haven’t been able to maximize their talent over the past few years, and there are several examples of players struggling on the Browns, only to join a new team and flourish.

Baker Mayfield might be the most pertinent example of this, considering he was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but Hunt is another example that could be on his way to winning a Super Bowl.

NEXT:

Former Player Sends Warning Message To Andrew Berry About 2025 Draft